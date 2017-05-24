You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18A2C

— A bat found earlier this month at a home on Swann Street tested positive for rabies, according to Raleigh police.

Officials said animal control officers removed the bat from a home in the 3700 block of Swann Street on May 18. The bat did not come in contact with any humans or other animals and later tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who sees unusual animal behavior in Raleigh should call 919-831-6311.

Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks:

• Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

• Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

• Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

• Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

• If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

• If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.