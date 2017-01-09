  • Closings

Bat attack leads to attempted murder charge for Fayetteville man

Posted 37 minutes ago

Xavius Rashaad Whittington
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 26-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after police said he hit another man with a baseball bat.

Xavius Rashaad Whittington, of the 4400 block of Briton Circle, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Whittington allegedly hit Rakheem Robertson with a bat twice in the head on Sunday, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

