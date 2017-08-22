You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It's the first day of class for students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Fliers circulating around campus indicate the day could include a rally at 7 p.m. at the university's "Silent Sam" Confederate statue.

Crews began setting up barriers around the statue on Tuesday morning.

UNC-Chapel Hill students and faculty have varied opinions on the statue, whether it should stay on campus and where it should go if it is removed.

UNC junior Joey Leblanc said he "absolutely believes that Silent Sam should stand."

"Whether or not these are good issues or poor, it marks our history," Leblanc said. "It marks our history. And it's something that I want my kids' generation to see and understand. History should not ever be erased. It should be remembered."

Leblanc said he agrees with people who says the statue is a remind of oppression, but he said he doesn't feel it should be forgotten.

"We should stand stronger and taller because of it and remember what happened so that nothing like this happens again," he said. "I do not want the statue to move. It's been hre for over 100 years, and it makes history for the campus."

But many other students and Chapel Hill residents feel the statue marks the university glossing over the statue's symbol of oppression. And many have protested its removal for years.

"Tear it down, tear it down, or we'll shout you down," students from a group called The Real Silent Sam Coalition chanted, when they interrupted a speech by Chancellor Carol Folt on University Day 2015.

After their stand during the celebration, the students received applause from some faculty.

The coalition says "the monument is falsely represented" as honoring students, was erected "at the height of North Carolina’s white supremacy movement to incite fear in the newly freed black population" and makes many students feel unwelcome on campus.

Silent Sam has been vandalized multiple times per year, including having "KKK" and "Murderer" spray-painted on its base.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday told UNC system officials that they have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety.

"If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns. State law enforcement and emergency officials remain available to help and support the University as it navigates this process," Cooper wrote.

"As you already are aware, my administration has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the University and local law enforcement officials since the troubling unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protect the safety of the University's students, faculty and staff."

UNC system officials said that, because Silent Sam is in a prominent location on the Chapel Hill campus – near residence halls, classrooms and the financial aid building – they worry that protests that would likely draw outside groups could injure a student or significantly disrupt university operations.

Cooper's comments come in response to a letter sent Monday by UNC system officials expressing fear the statue, which has been the subject of debate for several years and has previously been vandalized, could spark protests that could lead to injury or property damage.

“Chancellor [Carol] Folt has notified us that the law enforcement staff at UNC-Chapel Hill believe that it is only a matter of time before an attempt is made to pull down Silent Sam in much the same manner we saw in Durham,” the letter said. “Based on our interactions with state and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time.”

A crowd of protesters last week toppled a Confederate statue outside the former Durham County courthouse. Eight people face criminal charges in the case.

The letter to Cooper comes on the same day Folt issued a statement to students, warning them about the potential Tuesday evening rally at the Silent Sam monument.

In the statement, Folt said that, while university officials realize the event may garner interest on campus, students are encouraged not to attend for their own safety.

“We also know that many in our community have expressed concerns about their safety on and around the campus during such events. And we know that the outside groups who may attend such a rally may be more interested in promoting discord and violence to advance their own agendas than engaging in a constructive and peaceful protest,” Folt said in the statement.

In the letter to Cooper, system officials said they believe there is a “strong likelihood” the university will require substantial law enforcement and emergency services support because of ongoing safety and security threats surrounding the statue.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only campus in the UNC system that has a Confederate monument on its property. Last week, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger requested that the university petition the North Carolina Historical Commission to immediately remove Silent Sam from campus “in the interest of public safety.”