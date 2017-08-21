Education

Barriers placed around 'Silent Sam' statue ahead of planned rally at UNC

Posted 9:17 p.m. yesterday
Updated 39 seconds ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Fliers circulating on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus indicate that a rally is planned for 7 p.m. at the university's "Silent Sam" Confederate statue. Meanwhile, crews started setting up barriers around the statue on Tuesday morning.

The reason for the barriers is still unclear, but Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday told UNC system officials that they have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety.

"If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns. State law enforcement and emergency officials remain available to help and support the University as it navigates this process," Cooper wrote.

"As you already are aware, my administration has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the University and local law enforcement officials since the troubling unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protect the safety of the University's students, faculty and staff."

Barrier placed around UNC 'Silent Sam' statue

Rally planned at Silent Sam statue

Cooper's comments come in response to a letter sent Monday by UNC system officials expressing fear the statue, which has been the subject of debate for several years and has previously been vandalized, could spark protests that could lead to injury or property damage.

“Chancellor [Carol] Folt has notified us that the law enforcement staff at UNC-Chapel Hill believe that it is only a matter of time before an attempt is made to pull down Silent Sam in much the same manner we saw in Durham,” the letter said. “Based on our interactions with state and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time.”

A crowd of protesters last week toppled a Confederate statue outside the former Durham County courthouse. Eight people face criminal charges in the case.

UNC system officials said that, because Silent Sam is in a prominent location on the Chapel Hill campus – near residence halls, classrooms and the financial aid building – they worry that protests that would likely draw outside groups could injure a student or significantly disrupt university operations.

Barrier placed around UNC 'Silent Sam' statue

The letter to Cooper comes on the same day Folt issued a statement to students, warning them about the potential Tuesday evening rally at the Silent Sam monument.

In the statement, Folt said that, while university officials realize the event may garner interest on campus, students are encouraged not to attend for their own safety.

“We also know that many in our community have expressed concerns about their safety on and around the campus during such events. And we know that the outside groups who may attend such a rally may be more interested in promoting discord and violence to advance their own agendas than engaging in a constructive and peaceful protest,” Folt said in the statement.

In the letter to Cooper, system officials said they believe there is a “strong likelihood” the university will require substantial law enforcement and emergency services support because of ongoing safety and security threats surrounding the statue.

Barrier placed around UNC 'Silent Sam' statue

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only campus in the UNC system that has a Confederate monument on its property. Last week, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger requested that the university petition the North Carolina Historical Commission to immediately remove Silent Sam from campus “in the interest of public safety.”

Triangle Area Special Offers
34 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • John Smith Aug 22, 10:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    Why stop there? Julian Carr bragged about horsewhipping a negro during the dedication of Silent Sam, so boycott or change everything related to Carrboro, Duke University, and the Republic of China. While you're at it, the old buildings at UNC are set up like the inside of a Masonic Lodge and you had to be a white man (freeborn) to be a Mason...so that's racist. Seriously though...where do you stop?? Accept the past and live from it. If nothing else, let the monuments stand as a reminder of what NOT to do.

  • D. Aaron Hill Aug 22, 10:34 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Looky here, it's one of those disingenuous Republicans pretending that the racists democrats of the south didn't jump ship and become the modern GOP during the civil rights era.

  • Mike Boring Aug 22, 10:31 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I don't think the statue is racist. I know the Democrats are and you completely missed the point. Democrats are racist not statues.

  • Amy Whaley Aug 22, 10:13 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    ditto

  • Jeff Freuler Aug 22, 10:12 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Well if you don't like them and their history move your rear somewhere else

  • Teddy Fowler Aug 22, 9:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    By your logic.... let's take down all Confederate statues and replace them with statues of Trump.... because he is also a winner...

  • Patty MacRae Aug 22, 9:57 a.m.
    user avatar

    We are all so easily offended by what something stands for- and often what it stands for is different to different people. How long before someone is offended by the cross on the top of my church, or the Star of David on a synagogue or the scale of justice on a courthouse door or a celebration of Octoberfest because it features German food and beer? We can all find something to 'offend' us. How about we address the problems in our communities of violence, homelessness and poverty? As for the white supremacist rallies, let them assemble, but don't give them a forum. Kind of like yelling in a forest, if no one is there to hear it, does it matter? I am not sure......

  • Robert Swiger Sr. Aug 22, 9:55 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    you are not a winner if you give in to a bunch of losers

  • Teddy Fowler Aug 22, 9:51 a.m.
    user avatar

    Well the risk to public safety comes from the those who keep saying that they are not a hate group.... maybe that's true for some of them protesting.... but its clear what the objective is for those attending the rally... as we have seen it in Durham and elsewhere across the country...

  • Vince DiSena Aug 22, 9:33 a.m.
    user avatar

    How does an inanimate statue pose a "risk to public safety"? If you are offended, that is your personal choice. Stay home and don't look at it. Simple.

More...

 

 