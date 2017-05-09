You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Schools across the country are banning the toy that every kid wants - the fidget spinner.

According to SpinnerList, which claims to be the biggest database of all fidget spinners and makers on the market, 32 percent of the top 200 high schools in the United States have banned the toys.

The press release arrived in my inbox at about the same time my Wake County middle schooler's English teacher included this line in her weekly email to parents: "Fidget Spinners: They are no longer allowed in class because they are a distraction. They have not helped any student stay focused (except for focusing on doing tricks during instruction)."

I've also heard from students, parents and teachers in other local schools that the toys are being banned, typically on a class-by-class basis.

As I wrote late last month, the toys are all the rage at schools across the Triangle - and far beyond. The two- or three-pronged gadget rests on your fingers so that you can spin them. They are designed, according to manufacturers, to help those with ADHD, autism and other issues, joining other kinds of "fidget" toys that help some people focus.

In reality, teachers say they are a real distraction in the classroom as just about everybody has one - whether they need it to focus or not.

For the study, SpinnerList contacted the 200 largest high schools in the country - 100 public and 100 private schools. According to the website, 63 high schools indicated that fidget spinners are currently banned or will be by the end of the week. Of those 63, 27 are public high schools and 36 are private high schools.

