— 13,000 school buses started rolling again on Monday, delivering 780,000 traditional calendar students to North Carolina schools.

Luckily, parents and students won't have to worry about the weather on the first day of school. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, temperatures will be cooler and comfortable throughout the day, and only some scattered showers are likely.

With highs in the upper 70s on Monday, it will certainly feel like summer is coming to an end. According to Gardner, the day will be partly cloudy with a stiff northeast breeze that will gust to around 20 or 25 mph at times. A 40 percent chance of rain pops up around noon, Gardner said, but it's more likely to be raining for the bus ride home.

Kids probably won't need rain jackets on and umbrellas on Monday, but Tuesday is a different story. The chance for rain will pick up even more overnight, transisiting into a rainy and cooler Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be much lower than they were on Monday, in the low to mid 70s.