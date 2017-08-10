You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A drama teacher has sued his North Carolina public school district for racial discrimination in staffing and unfair compensation.

The Herald Sun of Durham reports 30-year Hillside High School drama teacher Wendell Tabb filed the lawsuit against Durham Public Schools on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says DPS refuses to staff the predominantly black Hillside's award-winning drama program as it does with other schools' programs, forcing Tabb to perform the work of multiple teachers. The lawsuit also says Tabb hasn't been compensated for performing non-program-related duties, despite asking for district assistance since 2004. The lawsuit alleges the district's non-compliance stems from a settled 2005 lawsuit Tabb filed saying a special needs therapist taped his child's mouth shut.

DPS spokesman Chip Sudderth didn't comment on the litigation, but says the district has increased extra duty pay.

