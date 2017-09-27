You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a North Carolina woman told police earlier this year that she drowned her 1-year-old son in the kitchen sink, an autopsy report confirms drowning was the cause of death.

News outlets report 41-year-old Angela Maria Olson was arrested by Jacksonville police last January and charged with murder in the death of Tyler Rex Ordway.

Police went to a home in response to a call about a missing mother and child. A police report says the boy's father found his son unresponsive in the attic. First responders couldn't revive him.

The autopsy report from the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office says when questioned by police, the mother admitted drowning the child in the kitchen sink.

Olson is jailed without bond. Her attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on Wednesday.