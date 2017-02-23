You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The blood alcohol content of a man killed in December during a shootout with a Leland police officer was more than three times the legal limit, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday and reported by WECT.

According to the report, the medical examiner noted a “strong odor of alcohol” on 43-year-old Brent Quinn, and the toxicology showed a blood alcohol content of .26. In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David announced in January Officer Jacob Schwenk was justified in the Dec. 9, 2016 fatal shooting Quinn, a former Marine, during an armed confrontation on Bridgeport Way in the Windsor Park community. The announcement came following an independent SBI investigation of the incident.

