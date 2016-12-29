Woman linked to jewelry store heists across Southeast pleads guilty
Posted 8:46 a.m. today
Updated 11:50 a.m. today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges arising from a string of jewelry store heists across the South.
Abigail Lee Kemp waived her right to trial in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina when she accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Panama City federal court, local news organizations are reporting.
She has already pleaded guilty to conspiring with three men in the robbery of a Panama City Beach jewelry store, the reports say. Arrested last January, she was charged in a string of robberies spanning a 10-month period, including a robbery a year ago at a store in a Mebane outlet mall.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.
The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2hz4y1U ) reports she faces up to 20 years for each of six counts of interfering with commerce and could face a life sentence for brandishing a firearm during store robberies.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Scott Phelps Dec 29, 2:08 p.m.
Crime may not pay but sometimes it looks hot....;)