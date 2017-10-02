You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wayne County man shot and killed his brother early Monday in the mobile home they shared, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at 120 Hideaway Circle in Dudley, where Matthew James Bohne met them and told them his brother was dead inside.

David Christopher Bohne was found shot to death in the living room, and deputies also found two dogs had been killed as well, authorities said.

Matthew Bohne, 22, was charged with murder and two counts of felony cruelty to animals and was being held without bond in the Wayne County jail.