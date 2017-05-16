You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185nV

— Three law enforcement agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Sheriff's Office — were involved in a dramatic search for a 43-year-old man and woman Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Patrick Lyn Philyaw, of 518 Lake Gaston Dr., fired shots into a home on Bakerton Road near Fuquay-Varina at about 11 a.m. He has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and damage to personal property.

Authorities initially said that Philyaw kidnapped a woman and then abandoned her and his vehicle in a wooded area of Wake County near Angier Road.

Later Tuesday evening, Harnett County authorities contradicted this account, saying no kidnapping occurred. According to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, a woman was found near the vehicle unharmed.

Philyaw allegedly told homeowner Rodney Raimonde that he was having a heart attack and asked for a ride the hospital following the incident.

"He said he was having chest pains, and a little bit lower in his arms, " he said. "I've been there before, so I was going to take him to urgent care."

Raimonde said he had no idea the man was on the run.

"No idea. Had no earthly clue," he said.

On the way to WakeMed, the driver became suspicious of the man when he ducked as they passed an officer's car.

"We passed a highway patrolman, and he ducked down and something clicked in my head, something's not right," Raimonde said. "So I dropped him off at Auto Zone and turned around and told the highway patrolman."

Philyaw was arrested by Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported during the shooting and subsequent search.

While it was a team effort, officers said Raimonde played a huge role.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.