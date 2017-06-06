Authorities seize 'Fruity Pebbles marijuana' bar during I-95 traffic stop
Posted 12:18 p.m. today
Updated 12:32 p.m. today
Weldon, N.C. — Agents of the City County Drug Task Force and deputies of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office seized a “Fruity Pebbles marijuana” bar Tuesday during a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 95 near Exit 173 for a motor vehicle violation.
During the search of the vehicle, marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder were seized. During the search of the luggage, an agent located a the “Fruity Pebbles marijuana” bar.
The driver has been identified as Derrick Jermaine Priest, 31, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina.
The bar was wrapped in wax paper then wrapped in plastic that was sealed with a piece of tape. An additional, smaller piece of Fruity Pebbles bar was found in the center console.
The bar is described as "very potent and consumed in very small portions." It was made with “cannabutter” — the THC extracted from the plant and infused with butter.
Priest is charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He will appear in court on July 26.
Kris Dawn Jun 6, 1:36 p.m.
Why....is....this....news?
Frank Curcio Jun 6, 1:08 p.m.
In time our State will realize that there is a lot more money to be made by legalizing, taxing and regulating it than there is in trying to eradicate it.
Patrick Cook Jun 6, 12:43 p.m.
Who cares
Oak Rapp Jun 6, 12:32 p.m.
I guess corporate has sent down instructions that every tiny marijuana arrest is to be played to the hilt to bolster Jeff Sessions' "Lock up everyone but me" approach to justice.