— Agents of the City County Drug Task Force and deputies of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office seized a “Fruity Pebbles marijuana” bar Tuesday during a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 95 near Exit 173 for a motor vehicle violation.

During the search of the vehicle, marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder were seized. During the search of the luggage, an agent located a the “Fruity Pebbles marijuana” bar.

The driver has been identified as Derrick Jermaine Priest, 31, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina.

The bar was wrapped in wax paper then wrapped in plastic that was sealed with a piece of tape. An additional, smaller piece of Fruity Pebbles bar was found in the center console.

The bar is described as "very potent and consumed in very small portions." It was made with “cannabutter” — the THC extracted from the plant and infused with butter.

Priest is charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He will appear in court on July 26.