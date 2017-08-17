You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Investigators with the State Bureau of Investigation have seized accounts and financial records of a prominent Raleigh defense attorney accused of embezzling from clients.

According to a search warrant, investigators asked BB&T Bank for paper and electronic records of accounts in the name Johnny Sherwood Gaskins and Triangle Litigation Support Services, Inc., spanning a course of two and a half years.

The North Carolina State Bar filed a complaint in June against Gaskins, alleging that he forged the signatures of his clients on a $23,000 settlement check in a 2015 traffic accident and deposited the money in his personal bank account. The complaint alleges that Gaskins never informed the clients of the settlement, instead telling them that it could take up to two years to settle their injury claims.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, and no date has been set for a State Bar hearing on the matter.

Gaskins has represented such clients as Amanda Hayes, who was convicted three years ago of helping her husband kill his ex-wife, Laura Ackerson, and dispose of her dismembered body in Texas; Adam Sapikowski, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to killing his parents and leaving their bodies in the family's Chapel Hill home while he went to his high school prom; Tony Johnson, who was involved in a shooting at a 2004 tailgate party at a North Carolina State University football game that left two men dead; and Kawame Mays, who killed Raleigh police Officer Paul Hale in 1997.

The State Bar complaint isn't Gaskins' first legal problem. He was convicted in 2010 of trying to evade Internal Revenue Service rules by structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements. He spent one day in jail, nine months in a halfway house and three years on probation in that case.