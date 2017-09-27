You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police were searching Wednesday for a suspicious man who has been hanging around several school bus stops in Lee County.

According to neighbors and officials with the Lee County School district, the first incident happened about three weeks ago, when a man in a dark-colored sedan approached a young girl in the Wood Bridge Forest neighborhood and tried to lure her into his car.

The child ran home and told her parents about the incident, authorities said.

The most recent incident happened Monday, prompting the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to issue an alert about a suspicious man hanging around bus stops.

The incidents have been of serious concern to local parents.

“I’ve just been seeing a man in like a black car but he just like rides and then if he sees kids he’ll stop, like pull over. But mostly, the kids, when they get on the bus here there’s adults around so if he does it he’s going to get caught eventually,” said resident Candace Whitt

The Lee County School District contacted principals and bus drivers at all schools and put out an alert on social media, encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity near school bus stops.

Lee County investigators are looking for a man in a blue or black sedan that could possibly be a Chevrolet. Anybody with information is asked to dial 911.