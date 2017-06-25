Authorities searching for suspect after shooting kills 1 in Benson
Benson, N.C. — One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Benson.
Authorities responded to a unit at the Raymond Sanders Apartments at 905 Barefoot Street at about 7:30 p.m.
Authorities said a 40-year-old man was shot by a white man who drove off in a white car following an altercation.
Neither man lived in the apartment complex, authorities said.
Authorities were searching for the suspect Sunday night and were interviewing residents to compile a better description of the man.
