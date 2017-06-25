  • Weather

    2 NC counties are under alert, including Johnston County. Details

Local News

Authorities searching for suspect after shooting kills 1 in Benson

Posted 9:15 p.m. today
Updated 45 minutes ago

Benson, N.C. — One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Benson.

Authorities responded to a unit at the Raymond Sanders Apartments at 905 Barefoot Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 40-year-old man was shot by a white man who drove off in a white car following an altercation.

Neither man lived in the apartment complex, authorities said.

Authorities were searching for the suspect Sunday night and were interviewing residents to compile a better description of the man.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all