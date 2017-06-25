You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18QPg

— One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Benson.

Authorities responded to a unit at the Raymond Sanders Apartments at 905 Barefoot Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 40-year-old man was shot by a white man who drove off in a white car following an altercation.

Neither man lived in the apartment complex, authorities said.

Authorities were searching for the suspect Sunday night and were interviewing residents to compile a better description of the man.

This story is developing. Check back for updates