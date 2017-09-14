Local News
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Harnett County
Posted 51 minutes ago
Harnett County, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday were searching for an inmate who escaped from custody in Harnett County.
Authorities said Michael D. Clark, 51, was on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution when he escaped.
Clark is a minimum security inmate serving a sentence at the Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. He was set to be released in February 2020.
Anybody with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sanford Correction Center at 919-776-4325.
