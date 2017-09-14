You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/196uz

— Authorities on Thursday were searching for an inmate who escaped from custody in Harnett County.

Authorities said Michael D. Clark, 51, was on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution when he escaped.

Clark is a minimum security inmate serving a sentence at the Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. He was set to be released in February 2020.

Anybody with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sanford Correction Center at 919-776-4325.