— Authorities on Monday were searching for the body of a Rocky Mount woman who has been missing since last week.

The father of Glorika Cherta said her car was found Monday in the parking lot of a Chico’s restaurant, prompting authorities to search a nearby body of water for her body.

Cherta was reported missing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.