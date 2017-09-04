Local News
Authorities searching for body of missing Rocky Mount woman
Posted 4 minutes ago
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Authorities on Monday were searching for the body of a Rocky Mount woman who has been missing since last week.
The father of Glorika Cherta said her car was found Monday in the parking lot of a Chico’s restaurant, prompting authorities to search a nearby body of water for her body.
Cherta was reported missing on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
