— Authorities in Apex, Cary, Morrisville and Raleigh are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed to have committed several armed robberies over the last two weeks.

On April 26, Cary police responded to an armed robbery at a Circle K on N. Harrison Avenue. A few days later, on May 6, the Apex Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a Circle K on W. Williams Street. In both incidents, the suspect showed a weapon and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, he left the scene in a car. No injures were reported in either incident.

The suspect in the robberies was seen wearing a blue skullcap, green jacket, tan pants, brown shoes and a skull face mask. He is believed to be connected to similar recent robberies in Morrisville and Raleigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cary police at 919-469-4012.