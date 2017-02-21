Authorities say nails purposely placed on popular trail
Posted 1:14 p.m. today
Updated 2:30 p.m. today
SYLVA, N.C. — Authorities have closed a popular Jackson County park after a runner impaled his foot on a nail that they believed was purposely placed.
Local media outlets report a search of the 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park has turned up 40 nails hammered into tree roots and logs since Saturday.
Brian Barwatt, an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the director of a trail race in Pinnacle Park in March, said someone hammered 4-inch long galvanized nails and left them sticking out one-half to 1 inch, and at an angle. One person was hurt and another stepped on a nail that went through his shoe but didn't hurt his foot.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
