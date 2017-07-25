You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in Nash County were responding to reports of a plane crash Tuesday night.

According to Nash County police, a distress call came in from Washington, D.C. at about 6:45 p.m. Another pilot heard the call and notified local authorities.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said that crews were sent out to the area of N.C. Highway 231 in Middlesex and a strong odor was detected.

Authorities said the odor could potentially be jet fuel, but a plane had not been located.

Two nearby residents told deputies that they heard a plane while a child told deputies they saw the plane.

The National Guard was working to determine if they would need to fly over the area Tuesday night, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.