— Authorities were responding to a fully-involved fire at a Cary home Thursday night.

Officials said dispatchers originally received a report of an explosion in a driveway but arrived at the home at 220 Brookridge Drive to find it engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly spread to a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

"If there's lots of wind, a whole lot of houses can burn in a few hours," said resident Mehmet Cetin of the danger of the nearby trees.

Cetin lives three lots away from the home that caught fire, but initially received a text from a neighbor who mistakenly believed it was his house engulfed in flames.

"We were on our way back home and one neighbor actually told me that our house is on fire and we just panicked," he said.

Cetin said neighbors reported hearing two explosions before the fire started.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials said.

The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and Cary Fire Department both responded to the fire and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with traffic control.