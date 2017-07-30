Authorities respond to possible drowning in Harnett County
Posted 30 minutes ago
Erwin, N.C. — Authorities in Harnett County were responding Sunday night to a possible drowning near Erwin.
The Harnett County Fire Department and EMS were responded to Cape Fear River Park on N.C. Highway 217 just before 7 p.m.
The Erwin Fire Department also responded to the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
