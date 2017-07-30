You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hT5

— Authorities in Harnett County were responding Sunday night to a possible drowning near Erwin.

The Harnett County Fire Department and EMS were responded to Cape Fear River Park on N.C. Highway 217 just before 7 p.m.

The Erwin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.