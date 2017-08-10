You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest who was in the area of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist last week in Raleigh.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Aug. 3 when a 16-year-old boy, identified as Pablo Josue Banegas, of Wendell, was riding his bike on Wendell Falls Parkway toward Eagle Rock Road. Banegas was hit from behind by an unknown type of vehicle.

Banegas was knocked off his bike and landed on the shoulder of the road. He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Thursday released a surveillance photo taken from a nearby building showing an unidentified vehicle in the area at the time of the crash. Investigators are working to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the Wake County District Office at 919-733-4400.