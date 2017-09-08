You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Rocky Mount man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly told mothers outside G.W. Bulluck Elementary School that he was an Edgecombe County deputy.

Bennie Leon Hurst, 49, of 1805 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

Authorities said Hurst was going up to mothers waiting in the school's carpool line to pick up their children and identifying himself as a deputy. When Hurst left the school later, a deputy pulled him over to question him and spotted a shotgun in the back of Hurst's vehicle, authorities said.