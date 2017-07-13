You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A criminal investigation is underway following a fire at a beach condominium community that was condemned late last month.

Authorities responded to the Carolina Surf Condos at 210 Carolina Beach Avenue in Carolina Beach at about 3:20 a.m. and were able to quickly contain the fire.

The building sustained damage to the south side and the maintenance room. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said an investigation has been launched into the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the fire.

The Carolina Surf Condos were condemned June 30, after an engineering report found the property complex was in serious danger of collapsing.

Engineers were asked to finish an extensive study at the property by Friday. The results of the study would dictate if the condos needed to be completely demolished.