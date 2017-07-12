  • Weather

    23 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne, and Harnett counties. Details

Local News

Authorities investigate Fayetteville rape

Posted 6 minutes ago

Fayetteville, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are investigating a rape that happened Monday night.

Authorities said a man approached a woman who was walking in the area of Fillyaw Road and Yadkin Road, at about 11 p.m. The suspect grabbed the woman from behind and began choking her. She told investigators that he dragged her to an abandoned house and raped her.

The suspect is described as being about 25 years old, with a medium build, dark complexion and a deep voice.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields 910-580-3016 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all