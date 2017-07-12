Authorities investigate Fayetteville rape
Fayetteville, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit are investigating a rape that happened Monday night.
Authorities said a man approached a woman who was walking in the area of Fillyaw Road and Yadkin Road, at about 11 p.m. The suspect grabbed the woman from behind and began choking her. She told investigators that he dragged her to an abandoned house and raped her.
The suspect is described as being about 25 years old, with a medium build, dark complexion and a deep voice.
Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields 910-580-3016 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
