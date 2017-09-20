You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Smoke filled a Fayetteville church Tuesday night after firefighters extinguished a fire in the building.

Fire crews arrived around 9 p.m. to Campground United Methodist Church, at 4625 Campground Church Road, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke coming out of the back of the building and fire at the back door.

The fire was put out in about 18 minutes, but smoke filled the church. Officials conducted ventilation operations to remove the smoke from the building.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.