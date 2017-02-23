You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Special Agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating an attempted child abduction at Fort Bragg earlier this month.

According to Fort Bragg spokeswoman Elizabeth Gerhart, an unidentified man allegedly attempted to abduct a soldier’s daughter at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

“Fort Bragg has a low crime rate, but we are not a completely enclosed community and immune from crime,” Gerhart said.

Gerhart said CID agents have shared investigation information with local law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

No additional information was released.