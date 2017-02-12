You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17KmU

— Officials have identified a woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Catawba County.

Authorities say 31-year-old Teri Lasher died after her SUV collided with a school bus, then a tree, on Friday.

A driver, a monitor and three students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Emergency personnel treated them at the scene, and authorities said none appeared to be seriously injured.

Troopers are investigating the crash.