State News
Authorities ID person killed in SUV, school bus collision
Posted 11:53 a.m. today
Updated 45 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. — Officials have identified a woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Catawba County.
Authorities say 31-year-old Teri Lasher died after her SUV collided with a school bus, then a tree, on Friday.
A driver, a monitor and three students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Emergency personnel treated them at the scene, and authorities said none appeared to be seriously injured.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.