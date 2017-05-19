You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities detonated about 50 pounds of dynamite Thursday afternoon after it was found in a tobacco packing house on a Nash County farm.

Everette Strickland, who owns the property along N.C. Highway 231 near Middlesex, called Nash County deputies after finding the dynamite. Strickland, who lives in Raleigh, said the property has been vacant for more than 30 years, and the dynamite might have been there since the 1930s, as he remembered seeing his grandfather use explosives to blow up tree stumps when he was a boy.

Nash deputies called in the Explosive Ordinance Demolition Unit from Fort Bragg and the State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad for assistance, and the experts determined the dynamite should be detonated because it had begun to crystallize, which causes the explosives to become unstable.

N.C. 231 was shut down for a few hours because the packing house was near the highway, but no nearby homes were evacuated. Authorities took the dynamite to a field at the back of Strickland's property and detonated it.