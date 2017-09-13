You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities on Wednesday captured an inmate who escaped from Greene County Correctional facility in Maury after an hours-long search in Benson.

Daroyl Little Jr., 23, was a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence for habitual felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was November 2018.

Benson police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a disturbance at a home along Benton and Whittington streets and the Raymond Sanders Apartment complex. Officers could not find the disturbance.

A second disturbance call came in around 5:30 a.m. in the same apartment complex, police said. The second time, officers found two people who were in an argument.

Officers talked with the men, and one of them gave authorities a fake name. The man, later identified as Little, was detained by police at the scene, but he escaped custody.

Police learned Little was listed as incarcerated at Greene County Correctional in Maury.

A Johnston County sheriff's deputy who was getting off duty spotted Little in the woods, and K-9 officers were brought in to track him near a home in the 800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Officers found Little's towel in the woods near a home and were then alerted to a security alarm going off at a nearby house. Authorities searched the property and found Little in the crawlspace beneath the home.

He was arrested around 10:30 a.m. without incident.

Both Benson Middle School and Benson Elementary School were notified of the situation, and officers were stationed at those locations.