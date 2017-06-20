Authorities: Driver's ed students, teacher injured in crash
Posted 4:33 p.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — At least three people were injured following a crash involving a driverâ€™s education car Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said two students and a teacher inside the car sustained injuries after a minivan crossed the center lane and struck the driverâ€™s education car on Glen Laurel Road.
A 16-year-old student driver was pinned inside the car when the driver's side door was smashed in the crash, authorities said.
All three people inside the driver's education vehicle were taken to WakeMed for treatment.
The driver of the minivan was not injured and was charged with crossing the center line.
Police said the driverâ€™s education car was traveling at 35 mph at the time of the crash, which may have prevented fatalities.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Clarence Drumgoole Jun 20, 5:00 p.m.
Apparently, someone didn't take drivers Ed. Now this will be interesting to view in court. Glad everyone OK!
David Levenson Jun 20, 4:54 p.m.
What is wrong with people that cannot stay in their lane? Did they color in their coloring books outside of the lines?