— At least three people were injured following a crash involving a driverâ€™s education car Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said two students and a teacher inside the car sustained injuries after a minivan crossed the center lane and struck the driverâ€™s education car on Glen Laurel Road.

A 16-year-old student driver was pinned inside the car when the driver's side door was smashed in the crash, authorities said.

All three people inside the driver's education vehicle were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The driver of the minivan was not injured and was charged with crossing the center line.

Police said the driverâ€™s education car was traveling at 35 mph at the time of the crash, which may have prevented fatalities.