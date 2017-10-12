You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A custodian at East Lee Middle School was arrested Wednesday after a faculty member discovered a camera in a private bathroom.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a staff member on Wednesday located a cell phone that was actively recording video in a faculty bathroom at the school.

The staff member who found the cell phone was the only one who appeared to have been filmed, deputies said. Authorities said no students were captured on camera.

Toney Waddell Feaster, 28, of 258 Kelly Road in Sanford, was charged with secretly peeping using a photographic device.

Feaster's employment with Lee County Schools was terminated following the discovery of the camera.

He was being held under $5,000 secured bond.