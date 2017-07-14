You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities in Sampson County continued searching on Friday for a suspect who shot at a Cumberland County deputy.

Deputy Joey Cashwell was off duty and mowing his lawn on Stedman-Cedar Creek Road at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday when he saw a vehicle slow down, approach him and then shoot at him. Cashwell said he saw a man point a long-barreled gun out of the driver's side window.

"He ducked, heard a round of fire and then saw the vehicle speed off," said Sheriff Ennis Wright.

Cashwell was not injured and was able to get in his unmarked patrol car and follow the car for several miles into Sampson County. Eventually, the car came to a stop, and both occupants got out and ran.

Deputies were able to catch one of the men, James Gibbons, and arrested him on several charges.

Investigators said the driver and suspected shooter, David Scott Bain, got away.

"They are both convicted felons. Bain was just released recently for a murder from prison," said Wright.

Deputies said Bain is considered armed and dangerous.

"We've been speaking to some of his family members who have said they have made contact with him and that it's in his best interest to go and turn himself in," said Wright.

Anyone with information about Bain's whereabouts is asked to call authorities immediately.