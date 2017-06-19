You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Charlotte woman has been charged with trying to kill her 1-year-old son in a local hospital, police said Monday.

Maggie Dixon, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Dixon was alone with her son in a room at Carolinas Medical Center Levine Children's Hospital on Sunday, and hospital staff were alerted via monitors to fluctuations in the boy's breathing pattern and abnormalities in his vital signs, police said. Hospital staff checked on the child and saw Dixon on video surveillance attempting to suffocate him, police said.

Dixon was immediately removed from the room by hospital staff, and officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

The boy remains in the care of Levine Children’s Hospital and other family members. The Department of Social Services is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or Dixon is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.