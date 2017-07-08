Local News

Authorities cancel Silver Alert for missing Raleigh woman

Raleigh, N.C. — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert Sunday for a woman reported missing in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons canceled its alert for Casandra Dela Cruz at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

No other information about her disappearance was released.

