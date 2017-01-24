You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Alamance County officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday to address the "successful resolution" of a kidnapping and sexual assault case from October.

The case was resolved after months of investigation, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

In October, authorities were searching for a man who abducted and raped an 11-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop in Mebane. The victim was eventually released and flagged down a passing driver, who brought her back to the bus stop just before 8 a.m., according to previous reports.

The girl told authorities the abductor drove her to an area near the Orange County line and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as being white with light facial hair and between the ages of 35 and 45. He was wearing dark jogging pants, a gray, ribbed long-sleeve shirt, light brown boots and a red baseball cap.