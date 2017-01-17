Local News
Authorities: 1 hospitalized in 'suspicious' Johnston County fire
Posted 5:37 p.m. today
Smithfield, N.C. — One man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Johnston County fire that authorities are investigating as suspicious.
The fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m. at a home at 45 Green Bramble Court.
One man was taken by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.
Authorities did not know the cause of the fire.
