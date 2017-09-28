Audit: State contractors can't account for 234 seized vehicles

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A pair of contractors tasked with towing, storing and auctioning off cars seized from impaired drivers and people who run from police can't account for 234 vehicles, according to a state auditor's report released Tuesday.

Martin Edwards & Associates, the contractor for the state's eastern half, couldn't account for all but 13 of the missing vehicles and "actively hindered" the inquiry. At one point, someone from the company threw a subpoena at an auditor trying to serve it, the audit states.

It's unclear what happened to the unaccounted for vehicles. State Auditor Beth Wood's office relied on paperwork – and the contractors' lack of it – to make its report and forwarded the case to the state Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau for more investigation. The contractors were supposed to split proceeds from auctioned seized vehicles with local school systems, and auditors concluded that "there is a risk that contractors inappropriately benefited from the contract."

This is the same towing contract saved two years ago by some legislative wrangling from House Rules Chairman David Lewis. Lewis, R-Harnett, dropped language into a budget technical corrections bill, reversing permission the General Assembly was about to give the state Department of Administration to run this program without the contractors.

The move followed a $5,000 campaign contribution to Lewis from Martin Edwards President Rickie Day. According to The News & Observer, It was Day's first ever contribution to Lewis, and it was logged the day before Lewis had the bill in question referred to his committee. The fallout led one of Lewis' Republican colleagues to file an ethics complaint against him.

Lewis said at the time the donation didn't motivate him, that he didn't believe government could run the program as well as private companies and that the Department of Administration didn't have a business plan for the changeover.

"They don't have the tow trucks," Lewis told WRAL News in 2015. "Most state employees don't work at 2 a.m. when they're going out and getting these cars."

The state Department of Public Instruction had oversight for the program for all but four months of the years auditors reviewed and "never allocated the proper amount of time and resources" to it, the audit states. Had the department reconciled DMV seizure records and monthly contractor reports, it would have seen discrepancies, according to the audit.

"For example, DPI would have noticed that a 2007 Mercedes SLK 350 went missing and was unaccounted for," auditors wrote.

This car was listed on Martin Edwards' October 2015 inventory report, the audit states, but not its November 2015 report. There was also no record of the vehicle being sold, the report states.

Out of 4,772 vehicles seized by Martin Edwards over the years auditors reviewed, the company couldn't document what happened to 221 of them, the report states. Eastway Wrecker Service, which handles seizures in the western part of the state, couldn't document 13 vehicles out of 4,018 seized, the report states.

The missing cars' total value, based on DMV estimates, is $633,950. In 2015, The News & Observer reported that the two contractors made nearly $1.1 million combined on their contracts while the program provided about $746,000 to school systems and another $19,000 to the state's general fund.

State law allows police to seize vehicles if a driver is charged with DWI while also driving without insurance or without a valid driver's license, or if they're charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. Oversight of the program transferred from DPI to the Department of Administration in March 2016, and post-audit, the department said it's doing a daily reconciliation of DMV and contractor data, as well as sending someone to monitor all auctions.

The department said it actually rebid this contract last year, but Martin Edwards and Eastway were the only two companies that bid on the job. State law has "a limiting effect on the pool of potential bidders" because of how long vehicles must be stored, the department said in its audit response.

WRAL News has reached out to the two companies involved, and to Lewis, and will update this story when they are reached.