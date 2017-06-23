You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man died in Mebane Wednesday after police say he crashed an all-terrain vehicle while fleeing.

State highway patrol Sgt. Michael Stuart tells the Times-News of Burlington that 26-year-old Denzel Kewon Poole, of Lithonia, Georgia, died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received a complaint shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday that an ATV was traveling east on Interstate 40/85. A short time later, an Alamance County-based trooper saw a man driving an ATV at 83 mph (134 kmph) on the interstate between Haw River and Mebane.

The trooper tried to stop the ATV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Poole, led him on a chase.

Poole exited the interstate onto state highway 119 and traveled south before running off the road and striking a utility pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.