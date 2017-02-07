You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old basketball player at Athens Drive High School who is facing three felony charges in connection with a sex crime that allegedly happened last month was indicted by a Wake County grand jury on Tuesday.

Michael Armstrong, a junior who is currently enrolled in the Wake STEM Early College program at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus, is facing two second-degree forcible sex offense charges and one kidnapping charge. According to authorities, the incident is alleged to have occurred in the locker room at Athens Drive High and was reported to the school resource officer on Dec. 15. Armstrong was charged Jan. 10.

Armstrong has maintained his innocence through his attorney and has a great deal of support.

His AAU basketball coach, Les Ramsey, has coached him since the eighth grade. Ramsey said he believes Armstrong is innocent and said the allegations against him are totally out of character.

"He's always been one of the boys I have used as an example of doing things right," Ramsey said. "Excellent grades, his respect for adults has always been noteworthy."

Ramsey said Armstrong is a good basketball player and an excellent student.

"He works very hard at both. He's a Christian, and he's relying on faith to get him through this," Ramsey said.

According to Lisa Luten with the Wake County Public School System, Armstrong is still enrolled in the early college program.

He is no longer playing on the Athens Drive High basketball team, but his coach encouraged him to focus on his studies and prepare for AAU basketball.