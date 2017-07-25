You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Traffic along Piney Grove Rawls Road near Highway 401 in Fuquay-Varina was being rerouted Tuesday afternoon following a crash.

Sky 5 video showed that a passenger car and cement mixer had collided, causing significant damage to the car.

A medical helicopter was on the scene and transported at least one person.

There was no word on the extent of injuries.