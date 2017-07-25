Traffic
At least 1 person hospitalized after car, cement mixer collide in Fuquay-Varina
Posted 5:00 p.m. today
Updated 57 minutes ago
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Traffic along Piney Grove Rawls Road near Highway 401 in Fuquay-Varina was being rerouted Tuesday afternoon following a crash.
Sky 5 video showed that a passenger car and cement mixer had collided, causing significant damage to the car.
A medical helicopter was on the scene and transported at least one person.
There was no word on the extent of injuries.
