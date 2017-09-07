You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/192wc

— The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has released five expert tips on keeping pets safe during a disaster.

The ASPCA has activated its disaster response team in anticipation of potential evacuation, rescue, and sheltering needs before, during, and after the hurricane.

Pet owners are urged to take the following steps:

If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Never leave your pets behind or tether them to poles or trees, which prevents them from escaping high waters and getting to safe areas.

Make sure all pets are wearing ID tags with up-to-date contact information. Consider micro-chipping your pet as a more permanent form of identification.

Create a portable pet emergency kit with items including medical records, water, water bowls, pet food and your pet’s medications.

Choose a designated caregiver, such as a friend or relative outside the evacuation zone, who can take care of your pet in the event you are unable.

Download the free ASPCA mobile app, which allows pet owners to store crucial pet records needed for boarding pets at evacuation shelters.

"It's critical for pet owners to consider their animals when preparing for any disaster, and we strongly urge them to always bring their animals with them if they have to evacuate their home," said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team.

"The ASPCA stands ready to assist animals in Hurricane Irma’s path, but the first and best line of defense for a pet will always be a well-prepared owner."

For more tips on how to protect your pets, check out WRAL's hurricane page.