Read More
Read More
Read More
Published: 2017-09-07 08:19:18
Updated: 2017-09-07 08:19:18
Posted 8:19 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has released five expert tips on keeping pets safe during a disaster.
The ASPCA has activated its disaster response team in anticipation of potential evacuation, rescue, and sheltering needs before, during, and after the hurricane.
Pet owners are urged to take the following steps:
"It's critical for pet owners to consider their animals when preparing for any disaster, and we strongly urge them to always bring their animals with them if they have to evacuate their home," said Tim Rickey, vice president of ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team.
"The ASPCA stands ready to assist animals in Hurricane Irma’s path, but the first and best line of defense for a pet will always be a well-prepared owner."
For more tips on how to protect your pets, check out WRAL's hurricane page.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.