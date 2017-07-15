Asheville shooting suspect also bit pregnant woman
Posted 10:14 a.m. yesterday
Updated 10 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police say a Asheville man charged in another man's death is also suspected of biting a pregnant woman.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports that warrants accuse 20-year-old Sharod Terrell Woods of breaking the woman's phone, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. About a week later, he allegedly assaulted the same woman again.
Woods was arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore. Police say officers responded July 8 to a report of shots fired at an Asheville apartment complex and found Swinton-Moore. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he died.
Woods is jailed without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
Linda Tally Jul 15, 7:52 p.m.
In leu of bond, maybe the court could order him fed well... biting people is a lousy way to obtain protein. And it tends to make enemies as well as just being weird,