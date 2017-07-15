You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police say a Asheville man charged in another man's death is also suspected of biting a pregnant woman.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that warrants accuse 20-year-old Sharod Terrell Woods of breaking the woman's phone, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. About a week later, he allegedly assaulted the same woman again.

Woods was arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 20-year-old Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore. Police say officers responded July 8 to a report of shots fired at an Asheville apartment complex and found Swinton-Moore. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he died.

Woods is jailed without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.