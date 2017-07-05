You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18V3C

— Police on Tuesday responded to a complaint of a road being blocked in an Asheville neighborhood, but when they arrived, they found kids on a homemade slide.

So, the officers joined in.

The water slide was part of a Fourth of July celebration block party on Tuesday. Officers Carrie Lee and Joe Jones used a garbage bag and a raft to slip down the makeshift slide with the kids.

A person at the party filmed the officers riding down the slide.