Asheville officers respond to complaint, join water slide party
Posted 5:37 a.m. today
Asheville, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a complaint of a road being blocked in an Asheville neighborhood, but when they arrived, they found kids on a homemade slide.
So, the officers joined in.
The water slide was part of a Fourth of July celebration block party on Tuesday. Officers Carrie Lee and Joe Jones used a garbage bag and a raft to slip down the makeshift slide with the kids.
A person at the party filmed the officers riding down the slide.
