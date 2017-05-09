  • Weather

Man crushed in accident at Fayetteville Coca-Cola plant

Fayetteville, N.C. — A 34-year-old man died Monday in an industrial accident at the Coca-Cola bottling facility in Fayetteville.

The North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety & Health Division is investigating the death.

Based on preliminary information, the man was caught between a lift gate and a trailer, investigators said. Responders were unable to revive him.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities did not release the name of the man.

