Man crushed in accident at Fayetteville Coca-Cola plant
Posted 2:17 p.m. today
Updated 46 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 34-year-old man died Monday in an industrial accident at the Coca-Cola bottling facility in Fayetteville.
The North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety & Health Division is investigating the death.
Based on preliminary information, the man was caught between a lift gate and a trailer, investigators said. Responders were unable to revive him.
The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities did not release the name of the man.
