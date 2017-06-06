You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The front that helped fire up storms on Monday night moved south of the Triangle on Tuesday, pushing those storms out of reach for most counties around central North Carolina.

A second front will move through later in the day, which could spark a few showers, but WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said the chance for storms is fairly low, at around 20 percent.

"It is not going to be anything like yesterday where we had the strong storms and the very heavy rain," Gardner said. "Most of it (will be) confined to the South Carolina line, with much lighter amounts of rain and no real threats for severe weather."

Temperatures and humidity behind that second front will both drop significantly. On Wednesday, the high temperature will only reach 78 degrees, and on Thursday the high will top out at 74.

"On Thursday, (we're) feeling really nice—74 degrees is 12 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year," Gardner said. "Anytime we see those temperatures like that, we're generally dealing with clouds and showers in June.

"We don't often just have a dry, sunny, low-humidity day that's 12 degrees below normal."