You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hurricane Matthew pummeled eastern North Carolina with winds and rain a year ago this weekend, so Gov. Roy Cooper returned to the region Tuesday to discuss ongoing recovery plans.

Cooper met with leaders of the Edgecombe County town of Princeville, which was submerged by Matthew 17 years after it was inundated by Hurricane Floyd's floodwaters, to lay out plans to preserve the town.

The state plans to spend $4 million to purchase land a couple of miles from Princeville's current boundaries so the town fire station, a community center and other public amenities can avoid future Tar River flooding. The plan calls for partnering with private developers so that homes and business can also be built on the 53 acres.

About one-third of the 750 single-family homes in Princeville had major damage from Matthew. Many of the homeowners did not have flood insurance, making recovery difficult.

Although $1.5 billion has been set aside for recovery, officials estimate that the storm caused more than $4.8 billion in damages.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently froze more than $100 million in Matthew recovery funds earmarked for repairing local infrastructure to ensure enough money was available to handle emergency needs in Texas and Florida after hurricanes Harvey and Irma, respectively. FEMA lifted that freeze on Monday.

Edgecombe County residents said they feel they are no longer a priority because of the string of recent disasters.

"We've worked to keep North Carolina in the forefront, and we've worked to make folks in Texas and Florida understand that they are going to be where we are a year from now and that we want them to support efforts in long-term recovery," Cooper said.

The governor also stopped by the Princeville home of Lolita Pippen, who recently moved back in after months of repairing flood damage.

"We feel like we're left out over here. We just want to get back home," Pippen said. "I really appreciate that he is coming to see for himself the community, and I really hope in some kind of way that he can help us a little more than we've been helped because you have a lot of people who don't have insurance that really needs the help."

A flood mitigation study is being conducted to determine the best ways to prevent another flood. The state has set aside money to upgrade the levee along the Tar River, which was recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers, but federal money will be needed before that could be done.