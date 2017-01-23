You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Triangle Restaurant Week kicked off Monday with more than 90 restaurants offering lunch and dinner pre-fix meals.

Triangle Restaurant Week has been around for a decade and, in that time, the food scene has grown and the Triangle still isn’t full.

From the corner of Martin and Wilmington streets, Cara Hylton watched downtown Raleigh grow up.

“Even from our front door, you can see two or three new places that have opened,” she said. “There are people who want more options and they are getting them.”

As more people make their home in the Triangle, more restaurants have opened up to greet them. Hylton is an owner at Oro Restaurant and Lounge and she is not alone.

“Sure, there are other restaurants. Everybody’s got wonderful food and very different kinds of food,” she said.

Triangle Restaurant Week celebrates its 10th year in 2017. It’s a chance for chefs and owners to show off with special, multi-course menus at a fixed price.

“It’s a fun way to dine,” Hylton said.

Hylton said competition is growing, but as the Triangle gains a reputation as a culinary capital, everybody wins.

“Another one opened today and another one will open next week and Moore Square is starting to develop,” she said. “The growth is tremendous and exciting.”

Triangle Restaurant Week runs through Jan. 29.